Opponent Preview: Boston College

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: Boston College

Mascot: Sam from The Muppets | School Location: Chestnut Hill, MA | Conference: ACC

2024 Record: 7-3 (0-0, T-1st Atlantic) | 2024 RPI Rank: 45

2023 Record: 37-20 (16-14, 3rd Atlantic) | 2023 RPI Rank: 22

2022 Record: 19-34 (5-25, 7th Atlantic) | 2022 RPI Rank: 136

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, NC)

Game Time(s): Fri, Mar 8 @ 3:00pm | Sat, Mar 9 @ 3:00pm | Sun, Mar 10 @ 11:00am

TV: Friday (ACCNX), Saturday (ACCNX), Sunday (ACCNX)

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Tell me about this team

After leading the Eagles to the Tuscaloosa Regional last year, former head coach Mike Gambino took off for the Penn State job. It’s not often this can be said after losing a 13-year head coach who had his team in the Top 25 in RPI the previous year, but Boston College upgraded at the head coaching position. Gambino had two really good seasons for the Eagles (he also led them to a Super Regional in 2016), but Todd Interdonato was a home run hire for the BC program.

Interdonato, a UNC Asheville alum, comes over after 16 years at the helm of the Wofford Terriers, a program he built up to one of the SoCon’s best. Despite never making a Regional, Interdonato’s Wofford teams finished in the top three of the SoCon standings each of his last five seasons, including two regular season conference titles, and finished runner-up in the conference tournament an agonizing three times. Most importantly, his teams were known for being tough, disciplined, aggressive, and fun to watch. For a Boston College program that has a recruiting disadvantage being in the northeast, that last one is important.

This year’s BC team is a bit of a wildcard given the coaching change. Early returns are good with wins over Ohio State, Cal, and UNCW among others. The team is hitting a collective .289/.400/.424 and is averaging 2.0 stolen base attempts per game, up from 1.3 attempts per game last year. With ACC play just getting underway, it’s too early to draw too many conclusions, but the batting line as a whole is an improvement thus far, and that’s important. The lineup should hold up reasonably well, but the strikeouts could become an issue.

The starting pitching has been probably the most pleasant surprise thus far. Only one member of the weekend rotation (SR RHP John West) returned, and while there were some options, it wasn’t clear who would pick up the slack. So far SO LHP A.J. Colarusso and SR RHP Michael Farinelli have looked the part to inspire confidence. Almost just as important, JR LHP Tyler Mudd and JR RHP Eric Schroeder have shown to be reliable bullpen arms, at least providing some stability at the backend of the bullpen for the rest of the pitching staff to build off. Nobody’s going to confuse this pitching staff for Wake Forest or Duke, but they’re in better shape than most expected heading into ACC play.

Also, and sticking to Interdonato’s M.O. as a coach, the Eagles are second in the ACC in fielding percentage (.988) heading into the weekend. If the team can get enough pitching, the defense will do their part behind them and the offense can do enough to make this a challenging team in the ACC in 2024.

Pitching Matchups

Friday: RHP Sam Highfill (SR) — RHP John West (SR)

Saturday: LHP Dominic Fritton (SO) — LHP A.J. Colarusso (SO)

Sunday: LHP Ryan Marohn (FR) — RHP Michael Farinelli (SR)

Key Players:

Offense

LF Cameron Leary (SR) - .324/.500/.735, 22.9 BB%, 20.8 K%, 2-2 SB. The left-handed bat is the team’s best hitter. He’s off to a great start thanks to his current five-game hitting streak. Has two multi-homer games on the year, including last game at UNCW.

2B Vince Cimini (SR) - .270/.413/.432, 14.9 BB%, 14.9 K%, 2-2 SB. Gritty player who’s the heart and soul of the team. Has played almost every infield position during his time on campus. Has cut down on the strikeouts leading to increased productivity so far this year.

RF Cam Caraher (SR) - .355/.463/.387, 14.3 BB%, 28.6 K%, 3-3 SB. A D2 transfer from Southern New Hampshire, the lefty hitter is off to a solid start, although striking out at an alarming rate. The 5’9 outfielder is trouble on the bases.

3B Nick Wang (JR) - .286/.380/.476, 14.0 BB%, 20.0 K%, 2-2 SB. The stocky junior hit 11 HR and 12 2B last year. Transferred to BC ahead of last year after spending his freshman year at Holy Cross. Solid hitter.

Pitching

RHP John West (SR) - 1-1, 3.21 ERA, 14.0 IP, 10.8 BB%, 23.1 K%. Second year in the starting rotation for the big 6’8, 265-pounder . Held opponents to a .208 batting average last year. Features a low-to-mid 90’s fastball that pairs with what can be at times a devastating slider.

LHP A.J. Colarusso (SO) - 1-1, 6.35 ERA, 11.1 IP, 11.3 BB%, 26.4 K%. Showed really well in his first two starts before getting shelled by William & Mary last Saturday (1.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP). Is an upper-80’s guy, so when the off-speed isn’t clicking, he’ll be prone to those types of outings.

RHP Michael Farinelli (SR) - 0-0, 1 SV, 2.31 ERA, 11.2 IP, 8.9 BB%, 33.3 K%. Sunday starter for the first two weeks of the year, but went 3.0 innings for the save last Saturday after entering a 1-run game. I’d expect he’ll be back to the Sunday role this week. The former Northwestern starter began his career at D3 Middlebury.

LHP Tyler Mudd (JR) - 2-0, 1 SV, 0.71 ERA, 12.2 IP, 8.2 BB%, 34.7 K%. Hasn’t started a game, but has pitched across four frames in each of his three outings, including 5.0 hitless shutout relief innings against Ohio State. The 5’9 lefty started his career at Holy Cross where he was a two-way player. Missed almost all of 2023 after starting 8 games on the mound and 48 in centerfield in 2022.

RHP Eric Schroeder (JR) - 0-0, 8.59 ERA, 7.1 IP, 6.3 BB%, 31.3 K%. The ERA is misleading since he gave up 6 ER over 1.0 IP against Cal in his season debut. Since then he’s allowed just one run over 6.1 IP with 8 K. Fastball-slider guy who tops out in the high-80’s.

Quick! Fun Facts!

After having just six alumni appear at the MLB level over the previous nine years, Boston College had four alums play at the MLB level in 2023: INF Jake Alu (Nationals), OF Sal Frelick (Brewers), RHP Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers), and RHP Michael King (Yankees). Alu, Frelick, and Sheehan all made their MLB debuts last season.

The Eagles program has just three NCAA postseason appearances (2009, 2016, 2022) since their 1967 College World Series appearance. The program has five CWS appearances all time (1949, 1953, 1960, 1961, 1967).

Boston College’s home field, Harrington Athletics Village, features an Astroturf playing surface, and that is disgusting.

NC State leads the all-time series between the two schools, 34-18.

The Key To A Series Win For State

Interdonato’s teams like to push the issue on the bases (his 2023 Wofford team averaged over 2.5 stolen base attempts per game), so controlling Boston College on the bases will be of significant importance.

At the plate, the pitching will be a step up compared to what the Wolfpack saw last weekend against Towson. Boston College’s pitchers won’t just wilt on the mound, so hunting pitches to hit will be the key for State’s hitters.

Prediction

This will be a tight series, but BC’s lack of bullpen depth makes the difference.

Outcome: State takes two of three.