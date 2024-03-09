NC State takes both ends of Friday doubleheader versus Boston College to secure series win

With weather changing the structure of the ACC opening series between NC State and Boston College to feature a Friday twin bill, the Wolfpack secured a winning record come Monday by taking both ends of the doubleheader, 5-4 and 9-1.

Game 1 took extra innings to finish off, with Garrett Pennington driving in Noah Soles for the game-winner in the bottom of the 11th. Game 2 didn’t feature nearly the same dramatics, with NC State using a 7-run 6th inning to put the game away.

After a pair of empty frames for both squads in the opening game, NC State jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to a 3rd inning that featured a Pennington RBI double and an Alec Makarewicz 3-run home run to centerfield.

Pack strikes first @Garrettpenn14 rips an RBI double to right field to give us an early 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/f94djrjwmb — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 8, 2024

The Wolfpack were cruising from there with starting pitcher Logan Whitaker cruising into the 6th inning. Whitaker was clearly fatigued in the inning, one he entered with a pitch count at 84. After surrendering a leadoff single and then inducing a groundout, he started Vince Cimini on a 3-0 count leading to a mound visit. Following the mound visit, Whitaker came back to strike out Cimini swinging, and that should have been his day. Unfortunately, the coaching staff felt otherwise and even with him missing glove side with most every pitch and with his pitch total at 97, they let him stay out there for two more hitters with predictable results for a tired pitcher: a hit-by-pitch and a walk to load the bases.

Whitaker was still great on the day, putting forth an effort that you want out of your Friday starter... just, you know, better understanding of when to call it a day by the pitching staff would have been better. A pitch count of 109 in early March is absurd. Whitaker’s final line: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 9 K.

Jaxon Lucas came in to try and squash a potential Boston College rally, but that didn’t go to plan as back-to-back singles plated three Eagles runners to make it a one-run affair. Ryan Marohn then came in to induce an inning-ending groundball.

Wolfpack bats remained silent after that 3rd inning with BC starter John West settling in. West and BC reliever Tyler Mudd would combine to post seven consecutive scoreless frames after State’s 4-run 3rd inning.

In the 8th, BC pushed across the tying run thanks to a pair of walks and a pair of singles. Jacob Dudan came into a bases loaded, one out situation and induced a huge 4-6-3 double play to end the inning and - spoiler alert - BC’s scoring for the game.

Out of the jam! Dudan gets out of the bases-loaded jam with a 4-6-3 GDP!



Hogue/L. Nixon/Butterworth due up.



M8 | NCSU 4, BC 4 pic.twitter.com/hgbe0x6WJg — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 8, 2024

Dudan was amazing on the afternoon, tossing 3.2 innings of hitless, scoreless ball, walking a pair of Eagles batters while striking out four.

In the bottom of the 11th, Soles hit a one-out triple into the right field corner to put the winning run at 3rd. After a shallow flyout by Eli Serrano, Pennington delivered the game-winner.

NC State’s top of the order was productive on the day with the 1-through-5 hitters each reaching base safely multiple times: Soles (2-for-6, 3B, R), Serrano (2-for-6, R), Pennington (2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, BB, HBP), Jacob Cozart (2-for-3, R, 2 BB), Makarewicz (1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB).

Game 2 had the makings of another down-to-the-wire matchup, but NC State put that notion to bed in the 6th by plating 7 runs. With State’s pitchers never really letting Boston College threaten, the rest of the game was just a matter of getting to the finish line. Aside from a 3rd inning Nick Wang solo home run, Boston College only had two other innings where a runner reached 3rd base, with both of those occurrences coming with two outs in the respective innings.

The Wolfpack initiated the scoring thanks to an RBI single by - who else - Pennington to score Soles who led off the bottom of the 1st inning with a walk and advanced to second on a Serrano groundout.

Final RBI of game one...first RBI of game two!@Garrettpenn14 ropes an RBI single to left field to make it 1-0 Pack in the first! pic.twitter.com/XnadKsE6RK — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 9, 2024

Aside from Wang’s aforementioned homer, the scoring stayed there until the Pack’s big 6th frame.

Serrano grounded out to start the inning for State and then Pennington reached on an error by the right fielder. Makarewicz singled to right field to put a pair on and Cozart brought home Pennington on a double down the right field line.

Josh Hogue reached on an infield single to score Makarewicz before pinch-hitter Chase Nixon brought home Cozart on a single. Brandon Butterworth walked to bring up pinch-hitter Luke Nixon who doubled to score hit brother and Hogue.

Nixon Nixon



Luke doubles home Chase and Hogue to make it 6-1 Wolfpack! pic.twitter.com/C9U7Ypyg1b — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 9, 2024

Soles walked to keep the frame going, then Serrano - tough time making two outs in a single inning - popped out in the infield. Pennington kept the good times going, though, with a 2-run seeing-eye single to score Luke Nixon and Butterworth, capping the scoring for the inning.

The Wolfpack’s bats had one more run in them, with that coming in the following frame. Cozart led off with a single, Butterworth moved him up with a two-out single of his own, and then Luke Nixon brought Cozart home with a single to centerfield.

State starting pitch Sam Highfill (4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) combined with Hollis Fanning (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) and P.J. Labriola (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) on the outstanding outing. Fanning earned the win on the mound, his first as a member of the Pack.

Pennington (3-for-5, 2B, R, 3 RBI), Luke Nixon (2-for-2, 2B, R, 3 RBI), Cozart (2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB), and Hogue (2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI) led the way at the plate for the Pack. Soles (0-for-3, R, 2 BB) and Butterworth (1-for-3, R, BB) also reached base safely multiple times for State.

The victories ensure State will wrap up the first weekend of ACC play with a winning conference record. Game 3 will be played Sunday at 11:00am with the game being broadcast online via the ACC Network Extra. Dominic Fritton is set to toe the rubber for the Wolfpack as they seek the series sweep.