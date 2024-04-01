Opponent Preview: East Carolina

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: East Carolina

Mascot: Naval Entrepreneurs | School Location: Greenville, NC | Conference: American

2024 Record: 20-6 (4-2, T-3rd) | 2024 RPI Rank: 13

2023 Record: 47-19 (18-6, 1st) | 2023 RPI Rank: 26

2022 Record: 46-21 (20-4, 1st*) | 2022 RPI Rank: 18

*2022 American Athletic Conference Tournament Champions

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, NC)

Game Time(s): Tue, Apr 2 @ 6:00pm

TV: ACCNX

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Tell me about this team

It’s hard to deny the program that Cliff Godwin has built in Greenville since he took over ahead of the 2015 season. Seven conference titles (4 regular season, 3 tournament) in 8 complete seasons, 7 NCAA Regional appearances, and 4 Super Regional appearances. The Pirates were agonizingly close to reaching Omaha in 2016 (Lubbock Super Regional vs Texas Tech) and 2022 (Greenville Super Regional vs Texas). With the types of teams Godwin has put together at ECU, it’s only a matter of time before they break down that barrier and reach the College World Series.

This may be the team to do it.

The Pirates have a projected 2024 MLB 1st round pick in ace Trey Yesavage with Zach Root having a second year breakout that gives the Pirates two starting pitchers that can hold their own against anybody. The bullpen features one of the top relievers in college baseball in the versatile Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, as well as Erik Ritchie and veteran Danny Beal. If they can figure out the rest of the bullpen, the pitching staff will be tough to deal with in the postseason.

The lineup doesn’t have a ton of power bats - they lost two of their three double digit home run guys from last year, including current NC State third baseman Alec Makarewicz - but is still producing (.299/.390/.442, 10.1 BB%, 14.5 K%) at roughly the same level as last year’s (.292/.390/.460, 11.5 BB%, 17.2 K%), and is ahead of that 2022 squad (.284/.366/.446, 10.0 BB%, 18.7 K%) that was so painfully close to Omaha (for comparison, NC State’s lineup is slashing .304/.420/.514 with a 14.6 BB% and 14.7 K%). That production is with Jacob Starling and Joey Berini both slumping, although the pair of 2023 2nd Team All-Conference performers have each shown signs recently of turning that around.

Because this is a Cliff Godwin ECU team, the Pirates are going to play a lot of small ball and look to take an extra base when and where they can. That small ball can include anyone in the lineup at any point as Godwin is willing to play for a run at any given time, although with the pitching staff and defense (.981 team fielding percentage) as strong as they are, that’s not a bad philosophy to produce wins.

Pitching Matchup

Tuesday: LHP Ryan Marohn (FR) — LHP Aaron Groller (SR)

Key Players:

Offense

1B Carter Cunningham (SR) - .396/.488/.663, 12.0 BB%, 8.8 K%, 3-5 SB. The 6’4 lefty-hitting Virginia native started his career at Gardner-Webb before heading the JUCO route and ending up at ECU for the last three seasons. Moved to first base this year from the outfield where 64 of his 70 career starting coming into this year occurred. 1st Team All-AAC last year.

RF Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (JR) - .354/.407/.522, 6.5 BB%, 17.9 K%, 3-4 SB. Burst onto the scene in 2022 with a Freshman All-American performance. The Southeast Guilford HS alum didn’t quite build off that performance last year, although he still earned 1st Team All-Conference honors. He’s taken that step this year, looking like a much more complete hitter.

CF Ryley Johnson (JR) - .314/.450/.442, 15.0 BB%, 11.5 K%, 13-15 SB. The undersized fourth year speedy lefty-handed hitter is in his first year as a full-time starter for the Pirates. Has 8 multi-hit games on the season.

LF Bristol Carter (FR) - .348/.425/.435, 7.3 BB%, 8.5 K%, 2-2 SB. The Northwest Guilford HS alum was ECU’s top ranked freshman coming into this year and has done nothing to hurt his stock. Broke into the starting lineup after the first couple weeks of the season. Has hits in 7 of his last 8 games.

Pitching

LHP Aaron Groller (SR) - 1-0, 4.91 ERA, 7.1 IP, 2.9 BB%, 17.1 K%. Grad transfer from Seton Hall, so he’s been a Pirate his entire career. Made only four starts over his 37 career appearances for Seton Hall and this will be his first start for ECU. He’s a soft-tossing lefty who pounds the zone and has an effective sweeping breaking ball.

RHP Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (JR) - 3-1, 2 SV, 0.96 ERA, 28.0 IP, 7.0 BB%, 42.6 K%. Was recently ranked by D1 Baseball as the 2nd best reliever for the Week 6 player rankings. Has five pitches that he can throw for strikes, which helps him miss bats and keep hitters off balance.

RHP Danny Beal (SR) - 2-1, 3 SV, 3.04 ERA, 23.2 IP, 5.3 BB%, 16.0 K%. Will throw from multiple arm slots, and has the ability to go multiple innings per outing. He’s pitching more to contact this year.

LHP Erik Ritchie (SO) - 0-0, 4.91 ERA, 18.1 IP, 10.8 BB%, 30.1 K%. The draft-eligible sophomore is having a breakout season for the Pirates, throwing more strikes than a year ago. Throws four pitches, with the best being his curveball.

Quick! Fun Facts!

As you’re all certainly well aware by now, NC State 3B Alec Makarewicz transferred to the Pack after playing his first four seasons at ECU. He hit .272/.353/.467 over 203 games for the Pirates.

ECU is set to play 16 of their first 30 games of the year away from Greenville. They will then play 18 of their final 25 games at home.

Four of ECU’s six losses have come by one run (they are 4-4 in one-run games). The Pirates other two losses have come by two runs each (they are 6-6 in games decided by two runs or less... fewer... whatever).

NC State leads the all-time series between the two schools, 71-42.

The Key To A Win For State

Both teams have solid offenses, but ECU has the advantage when it comes to bullpens. NC State, however, has the advantage in starting pitching with Ryan Marohn having already put together some excellent outings for the Wolfpack. For NC State to come away with the win on Tuesday night, they’ll need to get some length from Marohn, limiting the number of innings required of the Pack’s pen.

Prediction

A fun game with a lot of offense.

Outcome: A one-run ballgame won by whoever plays better defensively.