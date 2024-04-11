Opponent Preview: Clemson

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: Clemson

Mascot: Pooh Bear’s Bouncy Friend | School Location: Eponymous, SC | Conference: ACC

2024 Record: 28-4 (10-2, 1st Atlantic) | 2024 RPI Rank: 1

2023 Record: 44-19 (20-10, 2nd* Atlantic) | 2023 RPI Rank: 7

2022 Record: 35-23 (13-16, 6th Atlantic) | 2022 RPI Rank: 39

*2023 ACC Tournament Champions

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Doug Kingsmore Stadium (Clemson, SC)

Game Time(s): Fri, Apr 12 @ 6:00pm | Sat, Apr 13 @ 8:00pm | Sun, Apr 14 @ 1:00pm

TV: Friday (ACCNX), Saturday (ACC Network), Sunday (ACCNX)

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

Tell me about this team

So maybe we look back in a few years and what I’m about to say is proven hilariously untrue, but Erik Bakich has a team currently ranked 2nd in the country despite having a relatively under-the-radar roster. Only two players on the team were drafted out of high school (OFs Alden Mathes and Will Taylor), but the Tigers are playing like they’ve been recruiting at a Vanderbilt level for a decade straight.

The lineup is as solid as it gets with a combined line of .292/.411/.505, 14.2 BB%, 19.4 K%, 33-41 SB. There are four starters currently OPSing over 1.000, which is - I shouldn’t have to tell you - really really good. Add in two more with an OPS each over .900 and you’re seeing just how potent this lineup can be. There are wheels in the lineup, too, even if the modest stolen base figures wouldn’t lead you to believe so. Basically, this is a typical Bakich team: they can hit, and aren’t one-trick ponies.

Losing starter SO LHP Tristan Smith ( 2-0, 2.55 ERA, 24.2 IP, 10.6 BB%, 34.6 K%) was a huge loss for the Clemson pitching staff, but the team has continued to push through and stack up W’s like they’re going out of style. They lead the ACC in ERA in conference play (4.63, far ahead of FSU’s second place figure of 5.11). That is helped greatly by pounding the zone (ACC-leading 2.86 BB/game in conference play) and a solid defense (6th in fielding percentage). It also helps to have a catcher who can control the running game (only 6 stolen base attempts against in ACC play, with 3 of those runners thrown out).

This is a tough matchup for NC State, especially with the Wolfpack needing to get back into their winning ways should they still have eyes on a Regional appearance. If you’re looking for some hope for State, only 27.7% of Clemson’s 276.0 innings on the year have been thrown by lefties. Minus Smith, that number drops to 19.0%. That’s good news for a lefty-laden lineup.

Clemson is a legit national title threat this year.

(Probable) Pitching Matchups

Friday: RHP Sam Highfill (SR) — RHP Matthew Marchal (SR)

Saturday: RHP Logan Whitaker (SR) — LHP Ethan Darden (SO)

Sunday: LHP Dominic Fritton (SO) — RHP Aidan Knaak (FR)

Key Players:

Offense

1B Jacob Hinderleider (SR) - .343/.433/.630, 10.2 BB%, 20.5 K%, 7-8 SB. Grad transfer from Davidson (seriously, they should get a grad school) where aside from an outstanding 2022 season, he was merely an above average player. He’s been above amazing for Clemson. The starting shortstop for Davidson, he’s moved across the diamond, creating an even stronger defense and flexibility for the coaching staff.

C Jimmy Obertop (SR) - .303/.489/.556, 24.8 BB%, 26.3 K%, 0-0 SB. Grad transfer from Michigan where he played for Bakich from 2020-2023, although 2023 was a big departure from his 2021-2022 success (26 HR, 89 RBI) as injuries plagued him (.200 BA, 3 HR). He’s back to mashing this year, and on top of the hitting prowess (current 8-game hitting streak) he’s also thrown out 7-of-16 (43.8%) attempted base stealers on the year.

RF Alden Mathes (SR) - .333/.475/.556, 17.0 BB%, 15.6 K%, 3-4 SB. Grad transfer from Richmond where he was a two-year starter and a 2022 draftee (19th round) of the Orioles. He’s a savvy hitter with some pop in the bat from the left side and sneaky speed. Has more walks than strikeouts over his last two years.

3B Blake Wright (SR) - .316/.354/.654, 5.6 BB%, 13.2 K%, 0-0 SB. A homegrown Tiger, he’s having a nice bounce-back year a down 2023. In 2022, he earned 3rd Team All-ACC honors (.349/.397/.602). Plays solid defense at the hot corner with just one error over his last 14 games.

CF Cam Cannarella (SO) - .328/.414/.525, 12.1 BB%, 15.7 K%, 0-1 SB. A consensus Freshman All-American last year (.388/.462/.560, 11.4 BB%, 13.5 K%, 24-29 SB), he’s a projected 1st round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Has four multi-hit efforts over his last six games. Hasn’t shown the propensity - or desire - to swipe bags this year, partly by design and partly because 35.7% of his hits have gone for extra bases. This kid is really talented.

Pitching

RHP Matthew Marchal (SR) - 4-0, 1 SV, 3.18 ERA, 22.2 IP, 10.0 BB%, 20.0 K%. Started the last two Friday nights after being a reliever over his first 9 appearances of the year. Those two starts have gone very well (10.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). The grad transfer from Wofford is no stranger to the starting rotation, having started 36 games for the Terriers over the last two years. The stuff won’t knock your socks off, but it gets outs.

LHP Ethan Darden (SO) - 5-0, 3.90 ERA, 27.2 IP, 5.8 BB%, 19.2 K%. Like Marchal, only entered the starting rotation recently (three weeks ago, to be exact), but he made 12 starts a year ago, so he’s also no stranger to toeing the rubber to start a game. Tossed 7.0 innings last week against Notre Dame without allowing an earned run. Like Marchal, the arsenal isn’t going to blow you away, but he just gets outs.

RHP Aidan Knaak (FR) - 2-0, 3.38 ERA, 45.1 IP, 7.4 BB%, 30.2 K%. Prized recruit who was just outside of the Top 100 in his class last year. Unlike Marchal and Darden, he’s been in the starting rotation since the season started. Over his last two outings, the Fort Myers native has been amazing (14.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 19 K).

RHP Lucas Mahlstedt (JR) - 1-0, 1 SV, 3.38 ERA, 21.1 IP, 4.7 BB%, 16.5 K%. Like Marchal, is a transfer from Wofford. He didn’t hold a “starter” title for the Terriers like Marchal, but threw almost as many innings (83.2 last year to Marchal’s 92.1). The stuff isn’t overpowering, but has movement and the speed differential between the fastball and off-speed stuff makes a difference, as does the low arm slot. Leads the team in appearances (15), all in relief.

RHP Austin Gordon (JR) - 0-1, 4 SV, 6.75 ERA, 20.0 IP, 10.3 BB%, 25.8 K%. A member of the weekend rotation for all of last year, he’s turned into the Tigers’ closer this year. I’m sure it was tempting for the coaching staff to put him back into the rotation given some of the uncertainty, but he’s doing well where he’s at. Can give multiple innings, but has excelled more in shorter outings. His stuff - including the fastball that can touch the upper 90’s - really plays up in those instances.

LHP Rocco Reid (JR) - 2-0, 3.52 ERA, 15.1 IP, 15.2 BB%, 30.3 K%. The lefty from Greenville, SC, has battled control issues his entire career, but has been much better of late (9.1 BB% over his last four outings). Has a low-90’s fastball with a changeup and slider mixed in.

RHP Drew Titsworth (FR) - 3-0, 3.37 ERA, 10.2 IP, 10.6 BB%, 27.7 K%. Okay, yes, I really just wanted an excuse to type out that name, but the freshman from Michigan has been impressive nonetheless. With the measurables of the linebacker, he has a low-90’s heater with some nice run on it making him hard to square up.

Quick! Fun Facts!

Clemson reached an NCAA Regional in 32 of 33 years between 1987 and 2019, including 7 trips to the College World Series during that time. Former head coach Jack Leggett led the Tigers for 6 of those 7 trips to Omaha.

If the season were to end today, Clemson would end up with their first back-to-back seasons of Top 10 RPI finishes since 2005-2006, a run during which the Tigers went 96-39 under Leggett. That 2006 season ended up in Omaha.

State’s five remaining ACC series are all against opponents currently ranked in the Top 15, with three of those series being on the road.

Clemson leads the all-time series between the two schools by a ledger of 124-90-1.

The Key To A Series Win For State

Pitching. That’s it. The pitching has to show up.

Prediction

This really feels like a sweep coming, but I’ll say that the Pack are able to grab a win out of the series. I really don’t like this matchup.

Outcome: The Tigers take two of three.