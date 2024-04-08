Opponent Preview: UNCW

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: UNCW

Mascot: Beach Vultures | School Location: Wilmington, NC | Conference: CAA

2024 Record: 19-13 (7-2, T-1st) | 2024 RPI Rank: 75

2023 Record: 34-23 (20-8, 1st*) | 2023 RPI Rank: 43

2022 Record: 31-24 (15-9, T-2nd) | 2022 RPI Rank: 90

*2023 Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament Champions

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Brooks Field (Wilmington, NC)

Game Time(s): Tue, Apr 9 @ 6:00pm

TV: FloBaseball ($)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Tell me about this team

It’s Year 4 under Randy Hood and UNCW is in contention for a second straight CAA (formerly Colonial Athletic Association, now the Coastal Athletic Association) title. It took a couple seasons for Hood to get his footing after taking over from long-time coach Mark Scalf (who made six NCAA Regionals in his final eight seasons in Wilmington), but he’s got things going pretty good now.

UNCW isn’t quite to the level of fellow in-state schools East Carolina and Campbell, but the program is no slouch. The Seahawks are 0-2 this year against the Pirates and have a three-game series still to come against the Camels (now a conference foe), but UNCW is ahead of Campbell in the CAA standings and that’s all you can ask for.

Granted, part of that is due to luck of the draw, with the Seahawks getting sweeps over Elon (#225 RPI) and NC A&T (119) already. They also took a series at Charlotte (102) and lost a series against Charleston (70) to find themselves tied with Northeastern (50) atop the CAA standings.

The lineup is overall solid, led by 1B Tanner Thach, an 18th round pick out of high school in 2022 whose draft stock continues to rise. Inconsistency is the big issue (11 games of >6 runs, 12 games of <5 runs). Averaging 6.3 runs per game should be enough, though, especially with the starting pitching (more on that in a minute). Similar to NC State, the issue is that when the bats aren’t clicking, this isn’t an offense that’s going to be able to manufacture runs. They average a hair over one attempted stolen base per game (State averages less than that) and are just 25-of-36 on the year as a group (the Pack are 17-of-22).

That pitching staff can carry, though. A weekend rotation of RHPs R.J. Sales, Jacob Shafer, and Zane Taylor are going to be able to stack up with any CAA squad. The relief corps is coming through, too, with Luke Craig being a dominating multi-faceted option. There are four solid options and a few other pieces that have shown promise.

With conference series against Northeastern, William & Mary (RPI #120), and Campbell remaining, it’ll be difficult for this Seahawks squad to maintain their 1st place standing to a regular season CAA title, but it’s plenty capable of doing so - especially if the bats click. With the pitching staff, though, this is a team built to win the conference tournament and make a second straight NCAA Regional appearance.

Pitching Matchup

Tuesday: TBA — TBA

Key Players:

Offense

1B Tanner Thach (SO) - .328/.392/.734, 7.6 BB%, 20.1 K%, 3-5 SB. As mentioned, was drafted out of high school but the 6’4, 220-pounder made his way to Wilmington. Is a fast riser on 2025 draft boards. Earned some Freshman All-America honors last year (.289/.356/.544) and the power is real (15 HR last year, 16 already this year). He’s more than just the power, though - the kid can hit. He also does a bit of pitching (6.2 IP, 6.75 ERA on the year).

CF Trevor Marsh (rSR) - .317/.396/.504, 10.8 BB%, 15.8 K%, 2-2 SB. Selected 1st Team All-CAA last year (.319/.388/.556) and well on his way to a second straight honor. Plays a solid CF and has some pop from his left-handed swing. Don’t let the low SB number fool you; he has more wheels that that would indicate.

3B Jac Croom (rSR) - .301/.423/.504, 14.7 BB%, 18.2 K%, 5-8 SB. Earned 1st Team All-CAA honors last year (.361/.427/.521) and is plenty experienced with 200 career starts to his credit. The lefty hitter is currently rocking a 6-game hitting streak.

Pitching

LHP Luke Craig (rJR) - 3-0, 1 SV, 2.40 ERA, 30.0 IP, 8.7 BB%, 31.5 K%. Low 90’s heater with glove-side run that pairs well with a splitter and curve. He’s having a breakout year after being a solid, but unspectacular arm previously. Has only allowed 1 run over his last five outings (12.0 IP).

RHP Connor Kane (SO) - 1-1, 3 SV, 2.12 ERA, 17.0 IP, 11.8 BB%, 26.5 K%. Tossed 45.1 IP last year as a true freshman. Not quite to that level of usage this year, but he’s missing bats at a better rate (.190 opponent batting average). Has a low-to-mid-90’s fastball and a good slider.

RHP Connor Marshburn (FR) - 3-0, 1 SV, 6.75 ERA, 16.0 IP, 20.0 BB%, 25.9 K%. UNCW’s top freshman arm is a big 6’6, 230 pound freshman from Cary. Played at Panther Creek HS before finishing up at Pro5 Academy. Started his college career with four scoreless outings (9.2 IP), but has had a rougher go of it over his last five outings (9 ER, 3.1 IP) with control being the major issue.

RHP Ryan Calvert (SR) - 0-0, 2.77 ERA, 13.0 IP, 6.9 BB%, 32.8 K%. It’s nice to see the righty continue to bounce back from Tommy John Surgery in 2022. He’s a big 6’5, 240 pounder with a high-80’s/low-90’s fastball among his standard three-pitch mix. Got the start (his first of the year) against Coastal Carolina last Tuesday and put forth a solid outing (4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) in the Seahawks win. Likely the starting pitcher against State.

Quick! Fun Facts!

This is a game with a lot of familiar faces. UNCW has 13 players from the greater Raleigh area while NC State has a pair of players (Chase and Luke Nixon) from Wilmington. Each team has a pair of players from New Hanover HS (the Nixon’s for State, Jac Croom and Bromley Thornton for UNCW). Holly Springs HS also features four players (3 UNCW, 1 NC State).

Among those Holly Springs HS alums for UNCW are Bryan and Jayson Arendt, so yes, each team has a pair of brothers in this game.

Thirteen former Seahawks have made it to the MLB level, including three this year (RHP Landen Roupp, SFG; C Ryan Jeffers, MIN; RHP Evan Phillips, LAD) and one last year (RHP Austin Warren, LAA).

The Key To A Win For State

NC State’s pitching staff hasn’t inspired much confidence of late, so a solid showing by that group would go a long way towards winning this one. Absent that, the Pack may just have to slug their way to a victory, but if Ryan Calvert (assuming he gets the start) puts together another outing like he did last week against Coastal, that may not be as easy as it sounds.

Prediction

The Pack does enough to come away with a victory.

Outcome: State wins, 8-7