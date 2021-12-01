 clock menu more-arrow no yes

5-star 2023 guard Robert Dillingham commits to NC State

Kevin Keatts got some great news today.

By Steven Muma
ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Kevin Keatts just landed a potential program-changing player in point guard Robert Dillingham, who is a consensus top-10 player in the 2023 class. Dillingham is the highest-rated prospect that Keatts has landed in his time at NC State, and the highest-rated prospect to commit to the Pack since Dennis Smith Jr.

Dillingham picked State over Kentucky, Memphis, LSU, and Kansas. He appeared headed to Kentucky until yesterday, basically.

Keatts has had his share of recruiting setbacks and we should not count our point guards before they show up on campus, but the potential for someone with Dillingham’s talent to change the program’s near-term future for the better is undeniable. The hope, of course, is that a high-profile recruit like Dillingham can help attract other high-profile recruits to come on board.

Dillingham has a slight frame but has loads of quickness and his repertoire is already highly advanced. He’s from Charlotte but is currently playing his prep ball for Donda Academy in California.

Some highlights from the AAU circuit:

