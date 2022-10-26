4-star wing Dennis Parker commits to NC State

NC State picked up its first commitment of the 2023 cycle on Wednesday afternoon. Consensus four-star wing Dennis Parker picked the Wolfpack over Oklahoma State and Georgetown. Parker was in Raleigh for a visit back in September.

Travis Branham of 247Sports has an overview of what his addition should mean for NC State:

He is at his best in the open court where he can use his physical tools to his advantage and finish above the rim. Offensively, his skillset in the half-court is a work in progress but translates with his ability to slash and score off straight line drives.

Sounds a little like Dereon Seabron and a lot like the kind of prospect that Kevin Keatts loves. Branham says that Parker has upside defensively, with the potential to play one-through-four and that he should be a solid rebounder.

Parker is listed at 6’6 and 190 pounds. He’s the No. 92 overall prospect in the 247 Composite, though 247’s own scouts rank him 110th in the 2023 class.