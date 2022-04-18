4-star center Shawn Phillips decommits from NC State

Class of 2022 big man Shawn Phillips has been granted a release from his letter of intent to NC State and announced this evening that he has decommitted. The Wolfpack is no longer in consideration for him.

Phillips’ lead recruiter at State was Mike Summey, who was fired by Kevin Keatts last month. Phillips opting out as a result was always a potential consequence of that move, and here we are.

It’s difficult to gauge what sort of setback this might be for Keatts and the team next season, given that Keatts is still early in the process of adding players through the transfer portal. He was going to be adding a big before this development, and he’s still going to do that—until we have a better idea of what the frontcourt will look like, there’s really no way to guess what Phillips’ potential impact would have been.

Obviously it’s discouraging to continue losing players, as the HELP WANTED sign appears to blink with increasing urgency. Nothing we can do about that, though. Just gotta dig deep into those reserves of patience. Again.