Memphis transfer Landers Nolley II set to visit NC State

This is an intriguing development: Memphis transfer wing Landers Nolley II is scheduled to begin a visit at NC State next Friday, per a report from Jake Weingarten. If Nolley sounds familiar to you, that’s probably because he spent his freshman season at Virginia Tech before moving on to Memphis, where he’s played the last two years.

Nolley would provide some much-needed offense from the wing. He’s been a high-workload player throughout his career, though his usage declined both years at Memphis as he wasn’t required to carry so much of the offense. He’s a career 34.5% three-point shooter and a career 79% free throw shooter. His two-point accuracy is low (42.5% career) but we can work with that.

His most efficient college season was 2021, when he made 44.9% of his twos, 38.7% of his threes, and 80.3% of his free throws. I’d take a repeat of that in an NC State uniform in a heartbeat.

Nolley is also due to visit Texas A&M, no doubt because of Buzz Williams, who initially recruited him to Virginia Tech.

Nolley is a proven high-major talent who can be relied on to score in double figures on a nightly basis, and if Dereon Seabron is indeed set on staying in the draft, Nolley would be a huge addition.