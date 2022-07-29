Class of 2022 forward Mady Traoré commits to NC State

NC State has made a late addition to its 2022 recruiting class in the form of 6’11 forward Mady Traoré, who verbaled to the Wolfpack on Friday afternoon. I was beginning to think that after failing to entice a transfer wing to occupy his last open scholarship, Kevin Keatts might keep it in his pocket until the spring. Not so!

Commited 100% ⚪️ I’m very proud to announce that I will be joining the WolfPack of NC State . Go Packs @PackMensBball @CoachKeattsNCSU @Levi_Watkins21 pic.twitter.com/a7CrL3IVjl — Mady Traoré (@madytraore08) July 29, 2022

He’s gotten plenty of attention from high-major programs over the last couple of years, including Arizona State—so maybe it’s new assistant Joel Justus’ relationship that helped NC State land Traoré after getting in on him later than most.

Dude is wiry, but he’s got a 7’3 wingspan, and that’ll play. Shooting stroke looks pretty smooth as well.

I’m not sure how he fits into this year’s team, but maybe he’s more of a project than the play-right-away sort of prospect. He’s coming in behind everybody else and it’s going to take time for him to make up that ground, though no doubt he brings some qualities to the table that State does not have elsewhere. So we’ll see.