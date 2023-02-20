4-star class of 2024 shooting guard Paul McNeil commits to NC State

Kevin Keatts had a heck of Sunday; after watching his guys take down UNC, he got good news from one of his top recruiting targets. Four-star guard Paul McNeil Jr., who was in Raleigh for a visit over the weekend, committed to NC State on Sunday afternoon.

McNeil is the No. 26 prospect in the 247 Composite rankings for the 2024 class. That makes him the highest-ranked high school recruit that Keatts has landed during his time in Raleigh—this one addition puts State’s ‘24 class at No. 7 nationally.

McNeil has a reputation for being an elite jump shooter. From 247’s Eric Bossi:

McNeil has tremendous size for a shooting guard. Not only is he 6-foot-6, but he’s put together pretty well and is able to play with strength. Where McNeil really stands out, though, is as a jump shooter. He has nearly unlimited range, a quick release and he’s among the most accurate shooters in the country regardless of class.

I’d imagine seeing firsthand the freedom that Terquavion Smith has within Keatts’ offense didn’t hurt in sealing the deal. (That atmosphere at PNC didn’t hurt, either.)

McNeil’s addition continues a good recruiting stretch for the Pack, which has four-star prospects Trey Parker and Dennis Parker signed for 2023.