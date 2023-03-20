Welcome to transfer portal season

With its season officially over, NC State will be turning its full attention to the transfer portal, and the Wolfpack’s staff has already touched base with a number of prospects over the last couple of weeks.

Here are some of the guys State has contacted since the transfer window opened (tip of the cap to Joe Tipton):

Jackson Paveletzke (Wofford; 6’3, 175) — Averaged 15.1 points and 3.7 assists per game as a freshman. Shot 83% at the FT line, 52% on twos, 37% on threes.

Myles Stute (Vanderbilt; 6’7, 215) — Junior who averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. I’m guessing you remember him from back in December, when he scored 16 points against NC State. Shot 36% from three this season, 43% the year prior.

Javon Small (ECU; 6’2, 180) — Sophomore who missed the second half of the season with an injury. Averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 assists per game when healthy. Ranked 18th nationally in assist rate.

Kowacie Reeves (Florida; 6’6, 192) — Averaged 8.6 points and 2.5 boards as a sophomore. Shot 50% inside the arc.

Dame Adelekun (Dartmouth; 6’8, 220) — Senior who averaged 13.8 points and 7.2 boards. Shot 57% inside the arc, rebounds well at both ends of the floor. He’s from Gastonia, which might be helpful.

Nick Timberlake (Towson; 6’4, 205) — Senior who averaged 17.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. Shot 85% at the line, 50% in side the arc, 42% from three.

Jayden Taylor (Butler; 6’4, 195) — Averaged 12.9 points and 3.8 rebounds as a sophomore. (And scored 18 points against NC State in November.) Shot 33% beyond the arc, 47% from two.