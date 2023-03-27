NC State hosts a couple of transfer targets

This week in As The Portal Turns... Rotates? Ripples? We’re all picturing the Stargate when we picture the transfer portal, right?

There is some percolating in progress, as NC State had a pair of transfer targets on campus over the weekend: ex-UNC wing Dontrez Styles (6’6, 210), and former Temple guard Damian Dunn (6’5, 200). I’m still wrapping my head around possibly landing a transfer from one of the other Triangle schools. What a time.

Kevin Keatts recruited Styles out of high school but lost that battle with Roy Williams. After enrolling at UNC, Styles did little more than collect dust on the bench for two seasons. He appeared in 30 games as a freshman but saw the court in just 15 games this past season. He averaged about six minutes per game over those 45 appearances.

Dunn averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 boards, and 3.0 assists for the Owls in 2023. He’s averaged in double figures in three straight seasons. He shot a career-best 34.8% from three this season, including 37.3% shooting in league play. He’s a pretty good passer, but what really stands out is his knack for drawing fouls. Dunn shot 183 freebies (made 81.4% of them) and ranked 73rd nationally in free throw rate.

Both Dunn and Styles are originally from Kinston.