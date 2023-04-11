Butler transfer guard Jayden Taylor commits to NC State

One guard addition is official: Jayden Taylor, who led Butler in scoring at 12.9 points per game this season, announced his commitment to NC State on Tuesday morning. This is a nice pickup for Kevin Keatts.

Taylor started 22 games for the Bulldogs in 2023, including the final nine games of the season. He scored 20 points or more five times. (He also had 18 points against NC State way back in November.)

He took nearly a quarter of Butler’s shots while on the court and shot 32.6% from beyond the arc. He shot 77.6% at the free throw line and in two seasons has been good at drawing fouls—he ranked 388th nationally in free throw rate as a sophomore.

Taylor also proved a disruptive defensive player, ranking 375th in steal rate. He doesn’t turn 20 until this summer and should continue to get better. It’s always handy to add a talented player with multiple years left, and Taylor has two years of eligibility remaining.

But he’s not a point guard. The Pack is still gonna be looking for help there.