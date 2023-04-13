Ex-Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks also visiting NC State this week

In addition to Arizona State transfer guard DJ Horne, NC State will also have ex-Clemson big Ben Middlebrooks on campus for a visit this weekend. Middlebrooks entered the portal after spending two seasons playing sparingly for the Tigers, primarily off the bench.

He’ll have two seasons of eligibility left wherever he lands. In 2023, he was an efficient player in the limited time he did get—about 12 minutes per game—and was a strong contributor on the glass, especially at the offensive end. He shot 52.2% inside the arc, and also shot 77.3% at the free throw line. He’s shown a knack for getting himself to the free throw line when he gets the opportunity.

At 6’10, he’s also proven a solid rim protector. He could be a pretty good secondary contributor for NC State next season, and State is gonna need the extra help, pending Dusan Mahorcic’s eligibility/health status.