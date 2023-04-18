Ex-Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks commits to NC State

Another day, another roster addition for Kevin Keatts, this time up front. NC State picked up a commitment from 6’10 forward Ben Middlebrooks on Tuesday; he was just on campus for a visit over the weekend.

It’ll be interesting to see how he slots into the rotation this season, as he remains a bit of an unknown quantity following two years of sparse playing time at Clemson. He averaged about 12 minutes per game for the Tigers in 2023, which doesn’t leave a lot to go on.

Middlebrooks didn’t factor heavily into the offense when he was on the court at Clemson, mostly picking up loose change. He did an excellent job on the offensive glass this past season, and if he can maintain that productivity in a larger role, that’ll be valuable for sure.

He’s a career 53.8% shooter inside the arc, and 75% at the free throw line.

Middlebrooks has two years of eligibility remaining.