NC State set to host Illinois transfer Jayden Epps

In its ongoing search for help at the guard spots, NC State will host Jayden Epps this week, per Pack Pride. Epps has three years of eligibility left, so he’s a potential long-term addition to the roster.

He’s also seriously considering Georgetown, which is a school that keeps popping up with NC State targets. And as is often the case with portal prospects, Epps has familiarity with both Kevin Keatts and Ed Cooley, who recruited him out of high school. Epps took an official visit to State back in the summer of 2021, according to his recruiting profile.

In his freshman season at Illinois, Epps averaged 9.5 PPG while mostly coming off the bench. (He started 11 of 31 games.) He shot an impressive 51% inside the arc—impressive for a 6’2 guy, I mean—but a modest 30% from three. That’s a solid debut college season, especially considering his high workload—he took 24% of the team’s shots while he was on the floor.

In other portal developments, ex-UNC wing and current NC State target Dontrez Styles will decide between State and Georgetown (or ECU, I guess?) on Sunday.