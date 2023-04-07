Arizona State transfer guard DJ Horne to visit NC State next week

DJ Horne quickly found his way onto NC State’s radar after entering the portal, because he’s not just a local guy, he also played at ASU under current Wolfpack assistant Joel Justus. That sort of connection can definitely make a difference, as we saw with Jarkel Joiner and Levi Watkins last offseason.

Pack Pride reported this morning that Horne will be visiting NC State next weekend, which will be his first visit since opting to transfer. Horne played his high school basketball in Fayetteville and ended up landing at Illinois State to begin his career, then moved on to Arizona State after two seasons.

He’s got a ton of experience and averaged double-figure points in each of the last three seasons. He had an excellent NCAA tournament in 2023, scoring 20 points in ASU’s First Four win over Nevada, then 17 in the team’s two-point loss to TCU.

He shot 35.5% from three this year, though he is a career 37.7% three-point shooter. He’s taken 660 of ‘em, so that’s a decent sample. While he’s more two-guard than point guard, he can give NC State some flexibility there.

He’d provide another solid veteran presence to go with (hopefully) Casey Morsell, plus a point guard to be named later.