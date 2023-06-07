NC State 2023 signee Trey Parker reclassifying to 2024

Ah yes, the unique adventure that is the Kevin Keatts Recruiting Experience. Here we are again, somehow. Four-star guard prospect Trey Parker, who signed his letter of intent to NC State back in November, has decided to reclassify into 2024 and remain with Overtime Elite for another year.

Parker was a consensus top-100 player in the ‘23 class and rated as a four-star recruit. He is still committed to NC State, but it’s tough to look at Keatts’ bizarre history of recruiting guys who never end up playing for him and not wonder if we’re seeing that scenario unfolding one more time.

A whole lot can happen in a year.

This decision may not affect the upcoming Wolfpack hoops season all that much, though, considering how many guards Keatts brought in through the portal. And maybe that’s part of Parker’s thought process, I dunno. Isn’t recruiting fun?