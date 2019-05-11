NC State basketball season review: Braxton Beverly edition

Previously on Wolfpack hoops review:

One thing we learned for certain this past season is that growing a beard is good for your basketball game, or bad for it, or neither. But it’s one of those.

Braxton Beverly’s efficiency declined a smidge in his second college season, but he was essentially the same player that we saw in 2018. This year he upped his workload a bit and also ended up handling more of the point guard duties.

Beverly led everybody on the team in minutes this year and with his expanded role attempted 63 more three-pointers than he did as a freshman. He wasn’t as effective in 2019 as he was in 2018, but I don’t think a modest increase in shot attempts has anything to do with that. If there was a factor in the dip in shooting accuracy, it was probably that he had to be on the ball rather than off it on a larger percentage of possessions.

He’s been incredibly consistent in some ways, for better or worse: he made 40.2% of his two-pointers as a freshman and 40.8% as a sophomore. He hit 39.5% of his threes against top-100 teams as a freshman and hit 39.7% against top-100 foes as a sophomore.

So Beverly has been shooting the ball better against the best teams on the schedule, and sure, that’s probably just a coincidence—but then again we could go ahead and start a narrative that he is clutch. Which is not entirely without merit, mind you.