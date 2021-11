Didn’t have time to preview the Cavity Patrol this week but this ain’t a bad team on paper—KenPom only has NC State by 10 in this one. NC State will need to get off to a better start than it did in the opener. Colgate does not feature a ton of size, so the Pack’s lack of depth up front shouldn’t be a major problem.

Colgate vs. NC State

Tip time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: None

Online streaming: ACCNX (Evan Budrovich, Ernie Myers)