Tonight NC State is stuck in online streaming purgatory and a one-month subscription to FloSports is 30 damn bucks which is preposterous. No way the caliber of commentary is worth more than 75 cents.

Anyway, I suppose we’ll have to get, uh, creative.

Blue Devils vs. Wolfpack

Tip time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: None

Online streaming: FloHoops