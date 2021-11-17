Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: NC State vs. Oklahoma State New, 231 comments By Steven Muma@akulawolf Nov 17, 2021, 7:35pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. Oklahoma State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Going into this with no expectations; let’s just see how it goes. At least this one is on an actual linear television network. (Which I don’t get. Sigh.) Wolfpack vs. Cowboys Tip time: 8 p.m. ET TV: CBS Sports Network More From Backing The Pack NC State moves back into AP Poll after beating FSU Film Room! Chef Devin was cookin’ up some Noles NC State is a 2-point underdog against Wake Forest NC State women’s hoops fades down the stretch and falls to South Carolina, 66-57 Loading comments...
Loading comments...