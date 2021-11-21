NC State staves off Texas Southern’s upset bid, 65-57

Man, when NC State is struggling offensively, it is really struggling. I’m still adjusting to the fact that this team’s offense has a lower floor than I’m used to and that’s just something I’ll have to live with all year.

The Wolfpack shot just 8-28 from the floor in the first half, including 2-13 from beyond the arc. State finished the game 4-22 from three.

Four Factors ... NC State TSU ... NC State TSU eFG% 43.6 35.9 TO% 13.2 19.1 OR% 25.6 36.7 FTR 52.7 31.2

Fortunately, NC State was a lot better than Texas Southern inside the arc: State shot 54.5 percent on twos, while TSU hit only 26.9 percent of its twos. (Yikes.) The second half saw the Pack’s overall shooting improve considerably, and a three-point halftime deficit became an eight-point win.

Dereon Seabron and Cam Hayes combined to shoot 12-16 on two-pointers to lead the way offensively. Seabron was once again NC State’s offensive MVP and put together his fourth double-double of the young season. His consistency has been impressive. (And much needed.)

State will be off until hosting Louisiana Tech next Saturday, which is the beginning of an important early stretch at home: the Bulldogs, then Nebraska, then Louisville. Three winnable games, but three games that could easily go the other way, too.