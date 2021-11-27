Game thread: Louisiana Tech vs. NC State

Louisiana Tech figures to be a tester, as the Bulldogs come into today ranked No. 100 in the Pomeroy Ratings—the same territory as Colgate, basically. Louisiana Tech looks like it may have dropped off a bit from last season but we don’t have any evidence that this caliber of opponent will be easy on the Wolfpack.

The Bulldogs are led in scoring by Kenneth Lofton Jr. (6’7, 275) and Keaston Willis (6’3, 190), both of whom average 14.6 points per game. (Lofton Jr., who you may have guessed based on his size or any photo of him, is not the son of that Kenny Lofton.)

Tech isn’t a big team in general, but Lofton Jr. will definitely be a challenge—in the early going he is making nearly 65 percent of his twos and ranks sixth nationally in OR%. Willis has 37 three-point attempts through five games and has made 18 of them. He probably won’t do a whole lot else.

KenPom likes NC State by six.

Bulldogs vs. Wolfpack

Tip time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: None

Online streaming: ACCNX