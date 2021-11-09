 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: Bucknell vs. NC State

New, 138 comments
By Steven Muma
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament-NC State Syracuse Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Bucknell, huh? More like Bucksmell!

Bison vs. Wolfpack

Tip time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: None

Online streaming: ACC Network Extra (Evan Budrovich, Chris Corchiani)

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...