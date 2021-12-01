Game thread: Nebraska vs. NC State

The ESPN networks are airing Jimmy V’s ESPYs speech at 7:00 p.m., with the games starting right after. Seems like a good lead-in to tonight’s affair.

The ACC is in a 6-2 deficit in the Challenge entering tonight, so the conference will need to win five of these last six games to salvage a split. With that said, if State wins and Carolina loses this evening, then who cares about the bigger picture, am I right?

Cornhuskers vs. Wolfpack

Tip time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU (Mike Couzens, Cory Alexander)

Online streaming: WatchESPN