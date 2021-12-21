Wright State gets past NC State without much trouble, 84-70

There were few stretches tonight during which NC State looked like the best team on the court; certainly there were none during the second half. The better team won this game and won it easily—Wright State got off to a hot start in the second half and never looked back.

The numbers don’t really matter after a result like this. Terquavion Smith played well and Jerricole Hellems had some good sequences but nobody else on this team bothered showing up at either end of the floor. Wright State stopped turning the ball over in the second half and knocked down shot after shot as its confidence grew, and that’s really all there is to it.

At no point down the stretch did it feel like the Wolfpack had a rally in it and thus we have this mess of a loss on the ledger. There is no silver lining, nothing approximating a moral victory, and to search for either in a game against a 3-7 Wright State team is the sort of sad exercise for which I have no energy.

I can’t say I feel anything about this game, honestly. Didn’t feel anything during the game, haven’t really had much emotional attachment at any point in this season, which has reached a truly miserable point. I don’t know where these guys go from here, but if embarrassments like tonight continue, then Kevin Keatts is going to be in trouble.