Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: NC State vs. Miami New, 152 comments By Steven Muma@akulawolf Dec 29, 2021, 8:35pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. Miami Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Let’s hope there’s a bit more intensity in this team after last week’s debacle. Wolfpack vs. Hurricanes Tip time: 9 p.m. ET TV: ESPNU (Jay Alter, Perry Clark) Online streaming: WatchESPN More From Backing The Pack 2021 Holiday Bowl preview: UCLA’s defense has been underwhelming, and it has holes to fill UCLA heads into Holiday Bowl in search of a punter 2021 Holiday Bowl preview: UCLA’s offense will give NC State all it can handle What to Watch: 2021 BTP Bowl Primer On-field success and a rising market demand a contract extension and raise for Dave Doeren Loading comments...
Loading comments...