Highlights! NC State finds its shooting touch in Louisville

The basketball season is long enough that you’ll see a wide range of outcomes for any given team, for better and for worse. And while teams are going to hover around their baseline quality more often than not, there will be some exceptionally good performances in there, like NC State’s performance at Louisville, for example.

NC State averaged 1.25 points per possession, which stands as the Pack’s most efficient offensive performance of the season. State also made a season-best 48% of its three-point attempts, and shot 62.5% inside the arc. It was the Pack’s best overall shooting performance of the season as well.

Am I sorry this happened to Louisville? No, no I’m not.

While NC State has stumbled late in games on several occasions this season, that was not the case Wednesday night. The Wolfpack scored 25 points over the final 10 minutes to put the Cards away. (Also scored 27 points over the last 10 minutes of the first half, which ain’t bad.)

A big reason why all of this happened: Terquavion Smith had himself a night.

Smith at his best is the perimeter spark plug that this group otherwise lacks. I suppose he can’t go 6-9 from deep every night, but that sure does make a difference! He’s been phenomenal in league play: 44% on threes, 52% on twos. Last night, Louisville had no answers for him.