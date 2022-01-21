NC State aims to beat a bad UVA team, maybe salvage something

NC State men’s basketball resumes play on Saturday, again trying to figure out how to win at home. This is an unfortunate thing to have to type in the middle of January.

So I don’t know that any actual distinct analysis is necessary at this point. This league stinks—Virginia stinks. There is a good chance that Virginia stinks less than NC State on Saturday afternoon, and if so, then good for them. Anyway here’s Virginia:

UVA ... Adj OE/DE (rk) eFG% TO% OR% FTR ... Adj OE/DE (rk) eFG% TO% OR% FTR Offense 106.7 (100) 50.4 (157) 16.9 (54) 27.8 (199) 28.6 (220) Defense 97.2 (70) 47.8 (93) 19.4 (137) 31.1 (282) 24.6 (60)

Virginia has in recent years compromised culture for a win-now effort through the transfer portal, and that’s been costly at the defensive end, since obviously you can’t just show up and play defense like Tony Bennett wants you to play defense. This is not a criticism; it’s just what happened.

This is a probable side-matter to the events this weekend, or maybe not. There’s going to be two basketball teams playing basketball against each other—one vastly more loathesome than they other—but setting that aside, we’ll just have to see what happens.

It is unclear at this time what the results may be.