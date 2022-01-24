Highlights! It was a successful NC State basketball weekend

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams sent a team from Virginia home a loser, albeit in totally different ways. If left to guess, you might figure that the women’s team was the one that put together the exceptional offensive performance, but no, not this time!

You probably also would have figured that the women’s team had the better defensive performance, and you’d be right about that.

The NC State men are 3-6 in league play but have a reasonable stretch upcoming, and Kevin Keatts sure could use a good effort in Chapel Hill next weekend. The season may be long down the drain, but he can still earn some good will moving forward into what will be a pivotal offseason for him.

The Wolfpack Women, meanwhile, sit at the top of the standings as the only unbeaten in ACC play. NC State has won three straight games against NCAA tournament teams and has a week off before heading to UNC on Sunday.