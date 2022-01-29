 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: NC State vs. UNC

New, 34 comments
By Steven Muma
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Hope everybody’s got some beer handy.

Wolfpack vs. Tar Heels

Tip time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress)

Online streaming: ACCNX

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...