Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: NC State vs. Virginia Tech New, 182 comments By Steven Muma@akulawolf Jan 4, 2022, 6:35pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. Virginia Tech Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports Dear sweet baby basketball Jesus please let this losing streak end, it’s starting to bother me. Wolfpack vs. Hokies Tip time: 7 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network (Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby) Online streaming: ACCNX More From Backing The Pack 2021 Holiday Bowl preview: UCLA’s defense has been underwhelming, and it has holes to fill UCLA heads into Holiday Bowl in search of a punter 2021 Holiday Bowl preview: UCLA’s offense will give NC State all it can handle What to Watch: 2021 BTP Bowl Primer On-field success and a rising market demand a contract extension and raise for Dave Doeren Loading comments...
Loading comments...