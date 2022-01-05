Highlights! Dereon Seabron makes sure NC State comes home a winner

Dereon Seabron was a one-man highlight reel in Blacksburg on Tuesday night, showing off a variety of difficult finishes at the rim. None were bigger than the shot he made to put NC State up five with 90 seconds left as the shot clock was winding down. When he put that one in, it felt like the Wolfpack’s luck was changing.

Seabron also had an incredible reverse layup in the second half that made SportsCenter’s top 10 last night—that shot came when State was just trying to stay in the game early in the second half.

It was a weird game that way, with both teams reeling off a number of scoring runs throughout the night. It felt like there were an unusual amount of them, but who knows. State’s 18-2 run to answer Virginia Tech’s 17-0 run was a thing to behold, though, that’s for sure.

And don’t look now but State’s offense has scored over 1.1 points per possession in three straight games.