Wolfpack picked 10th in ACC; Terquavion Smith earns first-team All-ACC nod

Five different ACC teams received a first-place vote in the preseason ACC media poll, and NC State ... was not one of them. We’ll show these haters and their entirely justifiable lack of expectations!

NC State has been picked to finish 10th, ahead of Clemson, Louisville, Boston College, Pitt, and Georgia Tech. Finishing 10th would be a whole lot better than finishing last, though I’m not sure it would do much for Kevin Keatts’ job status.

North Carolina received the vast majority of first-place votes, which is surprising to exactly nobody. Here are the complete results:

2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

I won’t be surprised if Notre Dame or Virginia Tech end up finishing fourth, though spots 1-3 will probably be some iteration of the UNC/UVA/Duke. As for what happens with the teams 8-13 in that poll, I have no idea. Who will emerge to threaten making the NCAA tournament? What suspense!

Terquavion Smith received only one vote for preseason Player of the Year, but easily made the preseason first-team, joining Armando Bacot, Isaiah Wong, Caleb Love, and Jeremy Roach.