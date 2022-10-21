Have a look at NC State’s new basketball uniforms

Last season’s basketball uniforms were, y’know ... fine. Not the best. They are a thing of the past, though, and the look that NC State showed off on Instagram yesterday is a substantial improvement, in my opinion.

See ‘em here:

(Flip over to the picture of Ernest Ross for the best shot of the uniforms.)

The red road uniforms with black accents that the team wore last season (see Baby T above) didn’t work for me, and after a year of looking at that dark color scheme, the white highlights on the new uniforms really pops. Good change; I approve.