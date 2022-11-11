Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: Campbell vs. NC State Go Pack. By Steven Muma@akulawolf Nov 11, 2022, 6:35pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: Campbell vs. NC State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports It’s that time again! (To listen to Corch struggle to pronounce Terquavion Smith’s name for two hours.) Camels vs. Wolfpack Tip time: 7 p.m. ET TV: None Online streaming: ACCNX/WatchESPN (Andrew Sanders, Chris Corchiani) More From Backing The Pack Three shots at victory over Boston College 30 NC State players will be honored on Senior Day NC State is a 19.5-point favorite against Boston College Week 11 Football: What to Watch NC State demolishes Austin Peay, 99-50 Loading comments...
