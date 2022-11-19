Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: Elon vs. NC State By Steven Muma@akulawolf Nov 19, 2022, 12:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: Elon vs. NC State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images We have to address these tepid two hours like we wanted to.. Phoenix vs. Wolfpack Tip time: 1 p.m. ET TV: ACCNX More From Backing The Pack Can NC State find a way to bounce back against Louisville? Ex-NC State DL Joseph Boletepeli arrested, charged with threatening and stalking Dave Doeren NC State adds guard Trey Parker to its 2023 recruiting class BTP Pigskin Predictions: Louisville Three shots at victory over Louisville Loading comments...
Loading comments...