NC State sprints past Lees-McRae, 107-59

The competitive portion of the exhibition game tonight, at least as far as the scoreboard is concerned, lasted all of a few minutes as NC State jumped out to an 11-0 start, then immediately poured it on in building a 29-4 lead before Lees-McRae’s first made field goal.

The final score is very much indicative of the way this game went.

Four Factors ... NC State Lees-McRae ... NC State Lees-McRae eFG% 56.3 33.1 TO% 14.5 23.5 OR% 30.2 16.3 FTR 30.4 33.8

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Lees-McRae 59 89 66.3 120.2 NC State 107 89 120.2 66.3

State dominated in the paint, as one would hope: the Pack shot 67.4% inside the arc to 31.1% for the Bobcats, and owned the glass. It wasn’t a good perimeter scoring night for the Pack, though obviously this did not matter in the slightest.

Kevin Keatts got all 15 of his players onto the floor, with nobody logging more than 27 minutes. Terquavion Smith led all scorers with 18 points and had seven assists and four steals as well. Ernest Ross was fantastic in his return from injury, posting 13 points and seven boards in only 12 minutes.

There were positives all around as six guys got into double-figures, and 14 guys made at least one bucket, including KJ Keatts. (Also, damn these two teams played fast.)

Great job, team. Hope everybody had fun out there. The season starts for real on Monday.