 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: NC State vs. Kansas

Go Pack.

By Steven Muma
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Campbell at N.C. State Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Well, let’s go see.

Wolfpack vs. Jayhawks

Tip time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN (Jon Sciambi, Jimmy Dykes)

Online streaming: WatchESPN

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...