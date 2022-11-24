 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: NC State vs. Dayton

Go Pack

By Steven Muma
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis-Kansas at NC State Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Thanksgiving!

Flyers vs. Wolfpack

Tip time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNNEWS

Online streaming: WatchESPN

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...