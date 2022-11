You knew the second that NC State and Butler were announced in the same tournament field that they would eventually play each other, because this is how the universe works. I hope Manny Bates gets 20 and 10, and I hope we win by 15.

The likelihood of these two results proving simpatico—not good. Alas. We’ll see which way it goes.

Wolfpack vs. Bulldogs

Tip time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: WatchESPN