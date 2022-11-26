NC State tops Butler, 76-61

We had a great Friday night—it only took 49 years to get through. What a hell of a day, what an incredible sports thing that it was. And there was basketball!

I won’t forget this one for a long time; these are the days that make it all worth it. As much fun as we had nearly dying watching NC State beat UNC in double overtime in football, we got to have even MORE fun watching NC State end its trip to the mythical island of Atlantis by beating Butler by 15, at two in the morning, while we were still enjoying and remembering that football game.

NC State is up 31 spots from its preseason spot in the Pomeroy Ratings; this is a good team, one that just buried Butler without much worry, and one that continues to dispense positive results that you can take home at night.

The Pack really didn’t make a lot about Friday night stressful—and this was much appreciated, let me tell you—on its way to having some ice cream. It was a great team win, and a fine day for everyone involved.