The signs remain positive for NC State after its Bahamas trip

I can’t say I thought I’d be feeling this good about the basketball team by the end of November, but these first two weeks have gone about as well as anybody could have guessed. Certainly a lot better than I would have guessed.

NC State has moved up more than 30 spots in the Pomeroy Ratings while the rest of the ACC has been stubbing its toes left and right, seemingly. The Wolfpack is currently projected to finish with a winning record in league play:

There are a lot of ACC teams that already have losses to sub-100 KenPom opponents, with most of them coming in home games. NC State had its own major scare but got out of it with a win—that Campbell game, and the snoozer against Elon, are a lot less alarming when you take a second to look around the conference as a whole. (It’s rough out there.)

And the Pack went to the Bahamas and got a really solid 2-1 weekend out of the trip while giving Kansas a good run for its money.

It’s a long season, and we’re not even into December, but NC State has played good basketball out of the gate and has looked like one of the best five or six teams in the ACC—not to mention one that definitely can get back to the NCAAs. I’ll take it.