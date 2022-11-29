Casey Morsell keeps cookin’ as NC State routs William & Mary, 85-64

Casey Morsell cracked 20 points for the third time in six games and NC State controlled the proceedings for 30 minutes as the Wolfpack blew out William & Mary on Tuesday night. The game was not as close as the score indicated. (Walk-ons had a rough go of it there at the end.)

Four Factors ... NC State W&M ... NC State W&M eFG% 58.7 44.7 TO% 19.4 23.5 OR% 38.9 28.2 FTR 30.2 35.1

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF W&M 64 72 88.9 118.1 NC State 85 72 118.1 88.9

After going back-and-forth for about nine minutes, a Terquavion Smith three sparked a run in the first half that gave NC State some breathing room, and by the time there were three minutes left in the half, the Pack was up double figures for good.

William & Mary’s composure evaporated as it worked under the pressure of a large deficit in the second half and the Tribe turned the ball over 11 times over the final 20 minutes to aid the Pack in a runaway. Several times literally. State led by as many as 37 in the second half and held a 32-point edge when Kevin Keatts emptied the bench with 2:40 to go.

Casey Morsell continues being a difference-maker on offense and finished with 23 points on 8-12 shooting. Baby T struggled with his own offense again, but finished with seven assists against one turnover. Jarkel Joiner was 5-9 inside the arc on the way to an 11-point night. Jack Clark shot well inside and out to net 12 points, while Dusan Mahorcic was a force in the paint on his way to 12, finishing 5-6 from the field with nine boards, four of them offensive.

For the Tribe, big man Noah Collier had a solid night and Gabe Dorsey got on an early roll from three, but the team struggled to score for most of the game. NC State limited the Tribe to just 39.5% shooting on twos, plus there were all those turnovers. That’ll do it.

Up next, NC State begins league play against Pittsburgh on Friday, which is the start of an important pre-Christmas stretch for the Pack’s NCAA hopes.