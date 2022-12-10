NC State went and blew it at Miami

Kevin Keatts lost his job today, I’m pretty sure; if it turns out he didn’t, that’ll be a minor miracle.

Kevin has shown one consistent thing over the last half dozen years, which is an unwillingness to learn; he’s not even looking at the modern game, much less considering playing it. He’s had good players to cover for him, and he’s had bad luck; but at some point you do need to face the 21st century.

What’s that got to do with what happened today? Not everything, but a lot. NC State came out hot against Miami, with Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner leading the way, as usual. The Pack led by double figures and mostly controlled the first half. They were the two best players on the floor. State really needed to leverage that fast start from three, since State is not particularly three-inclined, and definitely isn’t interested in defense.

NC State’s offense faltered in the second half while Miami surged, and while Joiner did what he could to sustain State’s advantage, it wasn’t enough. Once again, Terquavion Smith was left a non-participant in the most important part of the game. NC State just let another team aggressively double-team T on the catch for an entire half, without particularly caring about it.

I feel like I’m losing my mind.

I’m actually angry at the basketball team for making me this angry at the basketball team. This team does have coaching, theoretically? Nobody’s ever been more unprepared for this spotlight than Kevin Keatts. This shit is just not that difficult.