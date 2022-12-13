Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: Furman vs. NC State Go Pack and such By Steven Muma@akulawolf Dec 13, 2022, 6:07pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: Furman vs. NC State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Paladins vs. Wolfpack Tip time: 6:30 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network (Mike Corey, Randolph Childress) Online streaming: ACCNX More From Backing The Pack Robert Anae is NC State’s new offensive coordinator, per report NC State will have to out-offense Miami to get even in ACC play Christopher Dunn wins 2022 Lou Groza Award NC State lands 4-star center Isaiah Miranda Three NC State baseball players hit the transfer portal Loading comments...
Loading comments...