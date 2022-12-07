NC State lands 4-star center Isaiah Miranda

NC State had been pursuing seven-footer Isaiah Miranda prior to Dusan Mahorcic’s injury, so the timing of his commitment to the Wolfpack today is coincidental—and all the more welcome.

Miranda is in a unique situation that allows him to reclassify and join NC State later this month, which puts him on the floor for Kevin Keatts just as ACC play ramps up. He’s also eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft.

He obviously has enormous potential, which for NC State hopefully means that he is able to learn fast and acclimate quickly to high-major college basketball. I’m sure his head will be spinning for a while, but if that soft touch of his is legit, he can definitely become an impact player. There are certainly no questions about his athleticism.

Early on, if he can take some pressure off of D.J. Burns and help this team defensively as a rim protector while his offense develops, that’ll be a big help. He doesn’t have to be Superman right away, though I mean, if he wants to be Superman right away, hey, that works too.