Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: NC State vs. Pittsburgh New, 82 comments Winning would be nice, wouldn’t it. By Steven Muma@akulawolf Feb 12, 2022, 2:39pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. Pittsburgh Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Well, it’s game day ... again. Pack vs. Panthers Tip time: 3 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Dan Bonner) Online streaming: ACCNX More From Backing The Pack 2022 NC State football schedule released NC State dead on arrival in Chapel Hill, falls 100-80 to UNC Highlights! NC State women come alive in 2nd half to down the Heels Women's hoops completes season sweep of UNC with 66-58 NC State at the midway point in ACC play: It’s not as bad as it looks? Loading comments...
Loading comments...